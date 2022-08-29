The late June day was a steamy one in Victoria — the temperature was close to 100 degrees. The sun beat down, merciless in its intensity, as Officer Oscar Garcia and his partner trailed a fugitive.

Suddenly Garcia's partner faltered, squatted down a bit and swayed from side to side. Garcia knew something was terribly wrong.

He ran to his partner and scooped him up in his arms. The South Texas summer heat had bested him, Garcia realized.

Garcia rushed his partner to the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic where he would remain overnight, recuperating from heat exhaustion.

Garcia's partner, Nero, is a 75-pound, 8-year-old Malinois shepherd from the Netherlands. He's getting a bit old — but not too old — for the force. Nero was back to full strength as he participated last week's Victoria Police Department K9 Unit training.

Nero has had surgery for arthritis in his elbows and has arthritis in his back, his former handler, Officer Troy Gilliam, said. Surgeons removed bone spurs that resulted from the arthritis, Gilliam said.

The K9 unit participated in a one-day training program Aug. 12, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the University of Houston–Victoria.

The program trained handlers to recognize medical issues, including heat-related emergencies, and how to care for the dogs and work through health issues during deployments, a news release said.

Gilliam worked with Nero for 6 years before Nero became Garcia's partner. Garcia has been Nero's handler for a year.

Nero's bout with heat exhaustion took him off the beat for two weeks, but he seemed perfectly ready, even eager, for Wednesday's weekly K9 training session.

"When it's time for him to work, something in his brain switches," Garcia said. "He says, 'I'm ready to work Dad.' He gets very excited, but he's all business."

Nero took commands from Garcia — in Dutch, of course — and sniffed out drugs that were hidden by officers around the Victoria County Service Center compound.

His energy matched his nose, which smells at something like 1,000-10,000 times the ability of the human nose, Garcia said.

Nero can sniff out marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines and MDMA, or ecstasy as it's commonly known, Garcia said, besides being able to track fugitives.

The police department has three dogs on the force and is getting a fourth soon. Nero's co-workers are a 3-year-old Malinois named Hummer and a 2½-year-old Malinois named Lark.

All of the department's dogs come from the Hill Country Dog Center, 2859 Bear Creek Rd., in Pipe Creek. The center trains dogs and handlers for police and military service. Handlers spend four weeks at the center training with the dog when they are first matched as partners, Garcia said.

Hummer's partner is Officer Jacob Garza, while Lark's handler is Officer J.T. Smith. Also on hand for Wednesday's training were Seadrift police Officer Louis Warren and his canine partner, a 10-year-old German shepherd named Eros.

Eros weighed in at 110 pounds. Warren said bigger dogs are rarely used as police dogs anymore because their joints tend to wear out more quickly. Being a police dog is a lot of work and pretty strenuous on the animals, he said.

Fortunately, most handlers adopt their partners permanently upon retirement. Sgt. William Bernard said it "would be out of the normal" for VPD handlers not to adopt their partners. Each K9 officer he knows has adopted his retiring dog, he said.

As for Garcia, his face lit up and his smile beamed at the thought of Nero living out retirement with him and his wife. The couple has a Labradoodle who has taken to Nero.

"Honestly, my wife loves Nero more than she loves me," Garcia said with a chuckle.