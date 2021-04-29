District Clerk Ruby Garcia
Buy Now

Retiring District Clerk Ruby Garcia looks through some documents left on her desk next to where the presiding judge sits in the Refugio County Courthouse on Wednesday.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

REFUGIO — Ruby Garcia straightened her nameplate in front of her seat by the judge's dais in the Refugio County Courthouse Wednesday for one of the last times.

"This was my spot. Right here," the retiring district clerk said, lying back into her seat looking out into the courtroom. She reminisced about her tenure as a clerk since her first election in 1990 and recounted the countless hours of court proceedings she sat through. "It is surreal."

Refugio Clerk

A Victoria Advocate newspaper clipping from a 1990 issue announcing Ruby Garcia's appointment as the Refugio County district clerk.
Refugio County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Refugio County Courthouse is located at 808 Commerce St. in Refugio.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.