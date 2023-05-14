After the long journey through higher education, University of Houston-Victoria seniors were able to walk the stage for graduation as part of the 2023 Spring Commencement on Saturday at Faith Family Church.
Whether it was someone earning a bachelor's degree right after high school, a graduate pursuing a master's degree to further career goals, an international student or someone simply seeking to better themselves, a running theme among the graduates was patience.
In total Saturday, the university conferred degrees upon over 500 graduates. Over 450 grads participated in the ceremony.
"Don't worry, I won't keep you long," University President Bob Glenn said, knowing how long — both in time and distance — families and graduates had waited for that moment.
But while their patience in earning a degree paid off, Glenn urged them, as they proceed to the next phase of their lives, to take a moment to appreciate their accomplishments and remember this is a the beginning of their next chapter.
Each graduate is entering a world that is contentious and divisive, with extremes at both ends of the political spectrum being the loudest, he said. With that in mind, he encouraged them to remember their education and bring people together through what unites them.
Wishing to delay no longer he encouraged those in the audience to cheer for their graduate and potentially embarrass them as their name is announced.
"It is a celebration after all," Glenn said.
As each name was called, cheers rang out, with some families shouting encouragement and jokes from where they were seated in the church. Some even came with signs, custom T-shirts and, in one case, a Mexican noisemaker, or matraca.
As the final name was called, the graduates realized patience had paid off and they had earned their degrees.
The Advocate asked a few of the UHV graduates how they grew as a person during their time at UHV. These are some responses:
"I've learned to have more compassion when working with people. The classes, you learn about the mental health and how people are. So you don't want to judge no one. My professors are very compassionate, empathic and they've taught me how to approach mental health. They taught me to be confident, to know what we're doing going out of here, but also to be empathetic to our clients and people in general and help them."
— Rickel Monroe, 30, of Houston, UHV master of science graduate with focus on clinical and mental health counseling. Monroe plans to use her degree to further her career as an academic adviser at the University of Houston, helping her students as well as her own private practice.
"I realized how much you need to care about patients and make sure their well-being is taken care of and what you do to make that a difference as an administrator at a hospital or clinic."
— Salmina Music, 23, of Katy, UHV bachelor's of administration graduate with focus on healthcare administration. Music plans to start her career as health care administrator at a hospital or clinic.
"I understand more of the business side, the accounting side of many companies and how it helps with the inflation we're going through. It's really interesting because you see the background of the company and not just the storefront of the company."
— Dashlyn Riveros, 24, of Houston, UHV master of accountancy graduate. Riveros plans to become a CPA and work for an accounting firm.
"The biggest thing I probably learned is just networking. Obviously getting to know people. Being an international student, I think the biggest thing for me was coming out here and not knowing anyone. Obviously I had to get to know people over four years, build friendships through classes, the golf team, being an athlete. That's probably the biggest thing for me and the friendships I'm going to take away from it since being here."
— Will Paton, 22, of Lionhead, England. UHV bachelor of business administration graduate with a focus on business and finance. Paton, while he hasn't locked down a job yet, plans to become a financial analyst.
"Going back to school at my age with people who are the same age as my children has definitely been an adventure. I think as a person, just my peers at the university have taught me a lot about patience and what true acceptance means, because they never looked at me as the old lady. They always included me and always made me feel as if I'm one of them even though I'm twice their age and old enough to be their mom."
— Wendy Hughes, 44, of Victoria, UHV bachelor of science graduate with a focus on health studies. Hughes will go on to work with Texas A&M University Health Science Center's diabetes education program and will pursue her master's degree in public health at The George Washington University in the fall.
"I think UHV has impacted me the most by allowing me to explore options, meet new people and becoming part of a sorority (Gamma Alpha Nu)."
— Lucinda Jaramillo, 22, of Victoria, UHV bachelor of science graduate with a focus on health studies. Jaramillo plans to continue her education in the fall at UHV and purse a master of science degree in counseling.
"I learned a lot about being patient and being able to power through (challenges)."
— Vincent Delagarza, 31, of Victoria, UHV bachelor's of business administration graduate with a focus on finance. Delagarza hopes to get a finance job in San Antonio.
"UHV has opened up a lot of opportunities to help me build up my confidence with the guidance of the instructors that we have. It has given me the opportunity to grow by having the community involvement that UHV has with all the other students."
— Paul Miller, 33, of Victoria, master of science graduate with a focus on computer science. Miller plans to continue his job teaching at Victoria College as an adjunct professor teaching introduction to computing.