Bailey Zappe's tenure with the New England Patriots could be over.
Zappe, a Victoria East graduate, was waived Tuesday along with fellow quarterback Malik Cunningham, according to the Associated Press.
Also Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons waived defensive lineman Caeveon Patton, a Cuero High graduate.
The Patriots' move leaves Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the roster.
Zappe started two games in place of an injured Jones last season.
He completed 65 of 92 passes for 781 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, became a fan favorite and the crowd often chanted his name during games.
Zappe entered this season as Jones' top backup, although he appeared to be in position to challenge for Jones' job.
Zappe played in three preseason games and was 30-of-51 for 247 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Zappe returned to Victoria in January as the guest speaker at the East football banquet.
He had his No. 4 jersey retired by the Titans.
“Whenever I was growing up and watching (Victoria) Memorial when Memorial was still here, and watching Victoria East whenever I was still in middle school, I always wanted to be a part of the varsity team playing on Friday Night Lights,” Zappe said at the banquet.
If Zappe and Cunningham clear waivers, they could return to the Patriots' practice squad.
Longtime captain Matthew Slater, the team's longest tenured player, was among those not expecting Zappe to be waived.
"Certainly something that is, I guess, surprising for a lot of us, but that's just the nature of the business," Slater told espn.com. "I love Bailey. He knows how I feel about him. He's one of my favorite kids of all time."
Patton, who was signed as a free agent by the Falcons earlier this month, spent last season with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL.
He recorded 40 tackles, ranking No. 3 on the team, and No. 17 in the XFL. Patton was No. 7 in the XFL in tackles for loss with 5 and earned all-XFL honors.
Patton was an all-state player at Cuero before playing for five seasons at Texas State.