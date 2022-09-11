Editor's note: This is another in an occasional series about the people behind the names of roads, buildings and neighborhoods.

On the corner or North Main Street and East Rio Grande Street, over 110 years ago, a young and wealthy socialite held court in her father's sprawling Victorian mansion.

She was the belle of Victoria — the city's darling and her parents' pride — and quite a beauty by all accounts.

Incredibly, after surviving the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 while at a Catholic boarding school on the island, she would die of typhoid fever a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday at home in Victoria, late in April 1903.

In their grief, her parents, John James and Eliza Welder, donated land for a high school to be built and named in her memory. Today, the school is a middle school named for the young woman once called the "picture of loveliness and grace:" Patti Welder.

The Welder family is rich with descendants. Patti had three brothers. Still, the family referred to Bill and Marjorie K. Walraven's 2000 book, "Empresario's Children: The Welders of Texas" for information about Patti.

Roger Welder said Patti's short life probably explained the dearth of family lore about her.

A short life has made for a short story; and yet, Patti's life was quite a tale, beginning with her brush with death in Galveston.

On Friday, Sept. 7, 1900, wrote the Walravens, Patti arrived at the Ursuline Convent and Academy in Galveston. She was one of 41 boarding students who arrived that day.

Off the coast of Texas, the deadliest hurricane in American history to that point was also about to arrive in Galveston, less than a day behind the students.

The monster storm whipped ashore on Sept. 8 with winds of 130- and 140-mph and a storm surge of more than 15 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Ursuline Convent and Academy was an imposing brick structure and many residents took shelter there, but many more did not. The hurricane killed at least 8,000 Galvestonians, the administration reported.

The island was only 9 feet above sea level and nearly disappeared beneath the surge. The convent withstood the wind and water, though, and saved the people gathered inside, including Patti Welder.

The Walraven's wrote 1,000 people survived inside the convent. It was a number of days before Patti's parents received word she had weathered the storm. A relative, wrote the Walravens, was able to get to the island and bring Patti home.

"The vivacious Patti, John J. and Eliza's oldest child and only daughter, was 15 years old when she survived the Galveston storm," the Walravens wrote.

After she returned home, she became a popular Victoria socialite, according to articles in the Victoria Advocate, the Walravens wrote.

One article in particular, written in a voice ripe with the Victorian-era taste for the opulent, tells the story of a social gathering Patti held at her parents' home, a sprawling mansion once at 701-709 N. Main St. in Victoria.

After detailing the "rare flowers" and "air of elegance" in the home, the writer noted "Miss Welder was becomingly costumed in a blue crepe de chine dress." The refreshments, the writer said, were "delicacies which good taste demands."

The article ends with a flare — and a nod to the Welders' wealth.

"This gathering was indeed a most pleasant affair and Miss Welder's position is so well established that it could not be otherwise," the article said. "Youth and beauty to add to her charms, and wealth in abundance are in her command."

Sadly for John J. and Eliza Welder, none of that wealth could save Patti from the tiniest of killers: salmonella typhi bacteria. This is the bacteria which causes Typhoid Fever — a feared and often deadly sickness before vaccines and improved hygienic practices mostly eradicated it.

Some people were able to survive the fever, but Patti would succumb to it after three months. She died April 25, 1903, the Walravens wrote.

The Victoria Advocate wrote upon her death (in the Walravens' chronicle), "Seldom has it been our task to chronicle the death of any resident of this city which carries with it a deeper touch of sadness than that of the gentle spirit just called from our midst. Miss Patti Welder was universally loved by all her friends, and she was such a bright, gentle nature."