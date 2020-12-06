Many veterans don't like to talk about their service. But Gary Lindsey wanted his students and everyone around him to know about the seriousness of war.
A World War II Navy veteran, Gary returned to the service twice after surviving the attacks at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, as well as a campaign in the Pacific island chain of Palau. After retiring from the service and marrying Sue Lindsey, 91, in November 1964, he went on to become a junior high teacher in Victoria where he taught schoolchildren the seriousness of war and the importance of "a date which will live in infamy," Sue Lindsey said Thursday at Victoria home.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.