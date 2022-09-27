A new vision for DeLeon Plaza is expected to be presented to Victoria City Council at a special work session on Friday.

At the work session, City Manager Jesús Garza will present the plans for DeLeon Plaza, the heart of downtown, as part of the downtown master plan.

“Ultimately it will be their decision as to the design we will go with,” Garza said on Tuesday. “We should be able to do that Friday.”

The meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St. Garza said he hoped by moving quickly to get the bid process started, the project could get underway this winter and be completed by spring 2024, in time for the celebration of the city’s bicentennial on April 13, 2024.

“They will get a glimpse of the design on Friday,” Garza said. “We should be able to finalize the cost estimates. Friday will be a big step in the process.”

Garza said plans should be ready to proceed when the city begins its 2023 fiscal year in October.

He said there were plans for a permanent stage, public restrooms and improved lighting. The city already has plans to unveil statues of Martín De Leon, the only Mexican to found a colony in Texas, and his wife Patricia De Le Garza, on April 13, 2024. The statues are to be forged in brass and placed on a large piece of granite at the corner of Main and Forrest streets in front of the Six Flags monument at De Leon Plaza. In July, the city council approved a contract with Laredo-based artist Armando Hinojosa to construct the statues.

The estimated cost of the statues is $300,000 and would be funded by the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Victoria Advocate previously reported.

The Martin De Leon colony, like the Austin colony, was instrumental in the colonization of Texas. De Leon and 41 Mexican families “of good moral character” were given permission to establish the colony, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Kate Garcia, manager of the Victoria Main Street Program, has previously said the establishment of a cultural district in downtown would help attract artistic enterprises, promote tourism, grow the downtown economy and foster cultural development.

Garcia was hopeful this would increase nightlife downtown. Garcia said the expansion of De Leon Plaza would include a part of Forrest Street adjacent to the plaza, converting it into a walkable area with seating, water features as well as space and hookups for food trucks, among other features.

During the work session, the council is also expected to hear a Library Strategic Plan update from Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone.