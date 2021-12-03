A Victoria County jury returned a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberation on Friday, the fifth day of testimony for a man accused of shooting a 71-year-old Victoria man to death in 2019.
Christopher Isador Varela Jr., 29, was found guilty of shooting Melvin Louis Fabian, a 71-year-old Victoria resident who was found dead at his residence at Miori Place Apartments, 3008 Miori Lane, on Feb. 3, 2019.
Prosecutors said during trial that DNA evidence and ballistics proved Varela killed Fabian.
Varela was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, which stems from his attempt to hide the murder weapon and a pair of boots he wore during the shooting.
The trial came more than three years after Fabian’s death and was delayed further after a criminal justice activist closely allied with the defendant’s family sued top Victoria County officials, including the lead prosecutor on the case, District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, earlier this year.
In August, when Varela was initially set to go to trial, Filley Johnson and Neal Connors, a Beeville attorney representing Varela, agreed to postpone the trial after discovering the activist, Anna Harris, had been in contact with the defendant without their knowledge, according to court documents.
Victoria police officers who responded to Fabian’s apartment in 2019 discovered three bullet holes in the entry door and spent bullet casings nearby. A week later, police arrested three people in a SWAT operation, including Sarah Delette Sturm-Cisneros, then 33, of Bloomington.
Sturm-Cisneros, who also is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, testified earlier this week that she was present at the time of the shooting and that Varela was the triggerman.
Friday morning marked the fifth day of the trial and began with closing arguments from the state. Assistant District Attorney Arnold Hayden, who was second chair to Filley Johnson in the case, outlined the charges for the jury. He argued the testimony of witnesses and the investigation by Victoria police showed Varela committed a “senseless killing.”
“There was no motive for this that we could find,” he said, adding the Texas Penal Code does not require prosecutors to prove motive for murder. “It was a senseless killing.”
Next, Connors addressed the jury, using his time to cast doubt that Varela was the one to pull the trigger. Instead, he said Sturm-Cisneros was the more likely culprit.
“The state established that this gun killed Fabian, but what is not clear is who used it,” he said, citing conflicting witness testimony about who was holding and recognized the gun. "It's an open question."
Connors also pointed to an arrest affidavit for Sturm-Cisneros, wherein she confesses to the shooting.
“The state does not have to prove motive, but (Sturm-Cisneros) had the idea. She had the inspiration,” he said. “One could say it was likely her who did it.”
Filley Johnson then addressed the jury for the final part of closing statements, outlining the evidence she said convicted Varela beyond a reasonable doubt. That evidence included a phone call between Harris and Varela while he was in jail. Filley Johnson played a recording of the call, which had Varela describing a pair of boots he owned and wore at the scene of the shooting.
The tampering with physical evidence charge against Varela stems from those boots and a firearm that was hidden in the days after the shooting.
Filley Johnson played another recording where Varela came to jail visitation to speak with Sturm-Cisneros while she was in jail. In that conversation, he says he knows she did not shoot Fabian.
Filley Johnson said Sturm-Cisneros was only a part of their case and her testimony should only be used to corroborate the scientific evidence, which she said points to Valera.
“People lie. Science does not,” she said while scrolling through a PowerPoint displaying the evidence collected. “If you do not believe (Varela shot Fabian) — though I believe the evidence speaks for itself — he is still liable for murder for being there.”
After the verdict, the court took a recess with plans to reconvene for the sentencing portion of the trial at 1 p.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in prison, and tampering with physical evidence is a third-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison. The jury will also be able to assess up to a $10,000 fine for each of those charges.
Editor's note: This story is an update to a previous story published Friday about the trial.
