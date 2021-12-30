On the eve of the new year, people in Victoria looked hopefully toward the future with one eye fixed warily on the past. We asked people around town a series of questions about the year in the rearview and the one to come.
What was the best thing to happen to you in 2021?
People had a good deal to be thankful for in the past year. A new addition to the family, a good year at work, staying out of trouble and moving to the right town were all things that Crossroads residents remembered fondly about 2021.
Nehemiah Hernandez, 19, of Victoria, said the year brought new opportunities. Christine Brasher, a hospice nurse who lives in Runge, welcomed her fifth grandchild into the world. And Malcolm Dennis, 33, just ended up in the right place.
"Oh, (I) bought a house," Dennis said. "It can be stressful, but it’s also a relief at the same time. I don’t have to wait on anybody to do repairs — I can handle it on my own."
Where did you go out to eat the most in 2021?
Tim Bassano, of Victoria, said La Hacienda, a Victoria restaurant, has the best margaritas in town. Manuel Lopez, 36, of Corpus Christi, is a regular at Saltgrass Steak House. On the rare occasion that Brasher goes out to eat, she enjoys the Bayside Seafood Restaurant in north Victoria.
Dennis, a postal worker in Victoria, didn’t have to think about the question for long.
“Chick-fil-A,” he said.
How satisfied are you with how the pandemic has been handled locally in the past year?
“Locally, they’ve kind of left it in our hands as citizens, and I see that the citizens have done a good job,” Bassano said, adding that people who want to wear a mask do, and if people are vaccinated, they might not.
But some think the response has been too casual.
“You look at other states like Florida, and they really have it down, you know. Texas, they’re just so lax—on everything,” Hernandez said.
Dennis said he’s not mad at local government officials over their response to COVID-19.
“You can’t control people, so they have done what they can do — put up signs and tell people to do the right thing. But it’s up to everyone to decide that they want to do it or not,” he said.
And the responses weren’t just about local government.
Brasher, who works as a hospice nurse, said the media hasn't helped the medical field. “It’s more about scaring the public than educating the public. We could have handled it better if we had addressed it in an education fashion instead of the fear factor.”
What are you looking forward to in 2022?
“Hopefully, less pandemic conversations,” Dennis said. “Hopefully we can get to a point where it settles down, and people can get back to doing some of the stuff they used to do before all of this happened.”
Dennis is not alone. Those interviewed were united in their desire to travel, take a long delayed vacation and spend more time with family than they were able to last year. More than anything, people in Victoria are looking for a return to normal.
“(COVID-19) has changed the ‘normal,’ and so I think we’re far enough out now that I think people are starting to find a pathway in the new normal,” said Brasher.
Do you have any new year goals or resolutions?
“I don’t usually make resolutions,” said Lopez. But he said if anything, he’d like to see more of his daughter, who lives with her mom.
Respondents looked forward to seeing more of their families and friends in 2022, and they’re setting goals for their own health to make sure that happens.
“Probably like everybody else right now, I kind of slacked a little bit with my health,” said Bassano, who was in the middle of a walk around a Riverside Park trail. “I got a 9-year-old daughter and she told me I needed to get out for a little more things.”
Dennis plans to keep his physical and mental health in good shape, and Hernandez aspires to help others do so.
“I want to be a physical therapist in three or four years,” Hernandez said.
What new businesses would you most like to see come to Victoria next year?
The people of Victoria have spoken, and they want more restaurants. While people agree that there’s plenty of good eating to be had already, they would like a greater variety of cuisines from which to choose — particularly in Victoria’s downtown area.
“I’d like to just see more diversity, so I don’t have to go to Austin every time I want something to eat,” said Dennis, who would particularly like to see more Asian restaurants come to town.
“Chipotle needs to come back, a better pizza joint, maybe In-N-Out,” Hernandez. “If they brought In-N-Out to Victoria, I bet it’d boom.”
“We need some restaurants that I think that people go out of town to find,” Bassano said, adding that his family always makes time for Torchy’s Tacos when they’re in Austin or Houston.
But not everyone had their mind on food.
Brasher wants to make sure small businesses stick around.
“It’s the little mom and pop businesses that make a community, so seeing them be able to come back or thrive again would be great,” Brasher said.
If Victoria were to have a mascot, what would it be?
Here the people of Victoria could find no common ground, but their answers paid tribute to the city’s history, culture and character.
Hernandez suggested “pirates,” in honor of Victoria College. Brasher suggested something local and “semi-related to the place.” Bassano remembered a piece of Victoria history.
“I’m gonna say a stingaree,” Bassano said. “There were two schools back in the day … Victoria High was the stingaree, and Stroman were the raiders. And there was a fierce rivalry, but yet, at the end of the day, we were all good friends. But that stingaree means a lot to me.”
Lopez looked for a local, animal angle as well.
“I never put an animal to this place, to tell the truth,” Lopez said. “I would say something like with the zoo because I know the zoo is popular here. So like an elephant, I guess.”
Dennis looked to his surroundings for inspiration.
“(Someone) dressed in labor clothes, like he’s ready to go to work,” Dennis said. “You can’t go one block downtown without something being remodeled.”
