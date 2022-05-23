Lee Bowman's personal experiences trying to get his combat wounds treated formed his focus of helping others receive support from the Victoria County's Veterans Service Office.

Bowman was wounded three times serving as a Navy corpsman in Iraq with a Marine Corps unit. Dealing with state and federal agencies for medical assistance after he left the service first led him to work for the Texas Veterans Commission. He now is the Victoria County veterans service officer, still committed to helping other vets find relief.

"When they walk in, it's important. Some come in thinking it's a handout," Bowman told the Victoria County Commissioners Court on Monday. "I explain to them that it is not. They deserve it."

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia said he had been informed that Victoria was the lead county in Texas for veterans services, giving Bowman credit for that ranking. The Veterans Services Office is at 2805 N. Navarro St.

Bowman places thousands of calls to veterans, to doctors and to agencies to seek aid for veterans in Victoria and surrounding counties.

"It's just a busy, busy office," Bowman told the commissioners court. "That is what your county office does. It serves those veterans."

The office helps Victoria County residents who have served in the armed forces and their dependents by providing services and information regarding veterans' federal, state and local benefits. The office also help vets file for compensation, pensions and assist with VA compensation claims, VA pension claims, requests for military records and registration for VA health care.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the federal department providing lifelong health care services to eligible veterans at 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics across the country. Non-health-care benefits include disability compensation, vocational rehabilitation, education assistance, home loans and life insurance. The VA also provides burial and memorial benefits to eligible veterans and family members at 135 national cemeteries.

"The way I was treated when I got back, when I tried to get answers, made it frustrating," Bowman said. "I want to get straight information for veterans. I make sure they go to the right area and get the right information."

Because the needs of the various veterans are so different, he said, it's not as simple as having a general list to follow of places to call or visit.

"I give them a detailed list that they can put on their refrigerator and follow," Bowman said. "Everyone is different."

He continued, "My goal is to get as many veterans as I can into the VA system, so they can all be there. That's what they deserve."

Part of the problem, Bowman said, was the difficulty navigating the various levels of bureaucracy.

"The more information they have, the more relief they have," Bowman said.