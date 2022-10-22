The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show will once again host a presentation on pesticides laws and regulations by Dr. Mark Matocha.
Matocha, an assistant professor and extension specialist with the agricultural and Environmental Safety Unit of Texas A&M AgriLife, will discuss state and federal pesticides and regulations.
“Even though it may not be the most well understood, pesticides help combat diseases and other issues and how they are used could have an impact on people’s lives who aren’t in the ag industry,” Matocha said.
The presentation on pesticides laws and regulations will mostly be there to help with continuing education for those who use pesticides to maintain their licenses, he said.
Licenses typical last five years so courses like Matocha’s can help refresh people on what’s new and different as they get set to renew their licenses, he said.
The session is also an opportunity for licensed pesticides users to get familiar with potential changes under consideration by the Environmental Protection Agency and other regulators, Matocha said.
The presentation is ideal for land owners in some sort of agriculture industry, particularly those with livestock operations, he said. It is also helpful to commercial applicators, city employees who are license pesticide applicants and private agriculture producers.
Matocha has a doctorate in weed science from Texas A&M University. He conducts educational programs about pesticide applicators across the state. He works with state and federal agencies to evaluate the uses and needs of pesticides.