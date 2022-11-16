If you think a regional planning commission is boring and rife with bureaucrats, you'd generally be wrong. For instance, the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission has its hands in a lot of important areas that hit home daily.

Take a bus? The RPC runs Victoria Transit and regional transit routes in surrounding counties. See those police cars and firetrucks racing down the street? The agency runs the 911 dispatch center that sent them on their way.

In fact, the public agency does a lot more than its name implies.

Founded in 1968, the GCRPC helps seniors, operates the 211 info hotline, runs the 911 dispatch center, helps member agencies and groups with planning and economic development and even dabbles in assisting with homeland security.

"The programs have definitely changed over the years. And regional economic development is just one of our many programs," Michael Ada, the agency's executive director, told business and government leaders Tuesday morning at the weekly meeting of the Victoria Partnership, which is coordinated by the Victoria Economic Development Corp.

"It's easy to think that what we do is simple, right? … When you first learn about an organization, it's old hat, but the intricacies of our organization, it really does make things difficult. And the fact that we try to satisfy seven counties, 19 municipalities, six special districts and more, it can make work challenging," he said.

Funded entirely through grants, the planning commission works with Victoria County, six surrounding counties, municipalities, businesses and other government agencies. It has 83 employees, most of them working for the transit services.

Other than bus service, helping seniors is a major focus of the commission. "In our Aging and Community Services Department, just in a nutshell, we've got four basic programs, the 211 Area Information Center, the Aging and Disability Resource Center, our Area Agency on Aging and an ombudsman program," he said.

Two areas were of keen interest to the business and civic leaders at the morning meeting: the distribution of $85 million to local governments for mitigation projects related to weather hazards in Texas and the Regional Economic Development Advisory Committee.

Regarding the $85 million, Ada said, "We are a clearinghouse for that. We're not touching that. Once we take care of our method of distribution, the money will go to local jurisdictions. And they have to actually operate the rest of the grant directly with the General Land Office."

Hannah Crone, regional services manager over economic development, environmental services and special projects, said the main purpose of the advisory committee is to develop and implement a regional economic development strategy. The committee's next quarterly meeting is Dec. 15.

Some of its functions go deep into the bureaucratic weeds, but in general the goal is to allow the agency's partners, whether businesses, nonprofits or governments, to decide how to move forward on whatever endeavor is at hand.

"So we feed economic development information up to our board of directors and our general assembly," Crone said. "Our objectives include coordinating public, private and nonprofit resources, coordinating the planning efforts between those sectors and being the forum for regional economic development plans."

To learn more about the organization, go to gcrpc.org or call Ada or Crone at 361-578-1587.