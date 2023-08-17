Plant store, meditation studio opens inside artisan market

A former substitute teacher at the Mitchell School returned to the building this year to open a small business inside a classroom-sized space.
The business, Root and Vibe, fuses together a passion for plants, yoga and meditation through sound. The store and studio are part of the Mitchell Artisan Market, which opened this month.
During a yin yoga and sound meditation class on Monday evening, a hissing gong and buzzing bowl calmed the room as the six yogis settled into their poses. They were all surrounded by a host of green plants, both large and small.
Julie Hughes, who runs Root and Vibe, said she aimed to create an environment that relaxes customers as soon as they walk through the door.
"Everybody says they really like the vibe, the energy, when you walk in." Hughes said. "The plants are very calming to your system."
To prepare for what Hughes calls "deep meditation, deep relaxation and deep introspection," those who attend classes at Root and Vibe practice yoga and listen closely to the instruments — the gong and the set of crystal singing bowls.
At Root and Vibe, sound meditation sessions are paired with some form of yoga, either yin yoga or yoga nidra. Yin yoga exercises the body's connective tissues, while yoga nidra is relaxation with minimal movement, Hughes said.
Yin yoga classes at Root and Vibe start at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Yoga nidra begins at 7 p.m. every Monday and at 9:30 a.m. every Friday.
A 1 p.m. Saturday class may be added in the future, Hughes said.
Being a teacher is something Hughes is used to, having taught various group fitness classes for 25 years, including yoga for 12. She served as an educator for eight years, her experiences ranging from kindergarten to college.
Hughes' role as a substitute teacher at the Mitchell School was her first job in Victoria.
"I substituted at a lot of other schools, but I vividly remember this school just because it was a really pretty building," Hughes said. "I remember the windows and the tall ceilings. It's different than all the other school buildings, basically."
As for the plants, Hughes said she strives to offer indoor house plants that are both colorful and easy to care for.
"When there's a variety of color variations, like blue, purple and red, it makes it more fun," Hughes said.
Root and Vibe is still finalizing its plant store hours, but Hughes said it would likely be open on Saturdays, starting at 11 a.m.
"I'll be open on the weekends and I'll probably do plant deliveries one day a week," Hughes said. "I'm not shipping yet, but if they order online, they can come pick it up."
Hughes said she joined the artisan market because she respected the work of two businesswomen who had advocated for the concept, Claire Santellana and Karissa Winters.
"I thought, 'Oh well, I'll go check it out,'" Hughes said. "'As soon as I walked in, I said, 'Oh, this will be this.' It just kind of clicked."
Julie Cordova and her mother Terry Cordova attended the Monday class at Root and Vibe. Julie Cordova had taken Hughes' spin classes at the Citizens HealthPlex.
"She reached out to me to let me know that she was starting her studio here," Julie said. "(The class) was good and relaxing and I can't wait to come back again."
"We need somebody like her, this kind of practitioner in Victoria," Terry said.
Root and Vibe plans to partner with its next-door neighbor, Crossroads Art House, to put on plant workshops.
"We'll do one a month," Hughes said. "The first one we're doing, they'll paint a pot and come over here and plant it."
The workshops will help "plant people" in Victoria meet their fellow horticulture enthusiasts, Hughes said.
As a tenant in a new artisan market, Hughes said she is looking forward to see what the future holds for the Mitchell building and all of downtown Victoria.
"I come from a couple of towns that had a really strong downtown shopping experience, so I'm really excited to see that here," Hughes said.