Ranchers can sell the carbon in their plants.
Dr. Jamie Foster, Texas A&M professor and AgriLife Research, will present a program on Forage Selection and Grassland Carbon Storage.
Foster’s presentations will detail forage plant species that are best adapted to the Texas climate and detail how grassland carbon storage in South Texas provides an opportunity for the land owner to take advantage of the carbon market.
“The grassland systems that we use for grazing are very good sinks for storage of carbon,” Foster said.
She will discuss management practices and the amount of carbon that is stored in those systems, she said.
This is important because it provides an opportunity for land owners to possibly take advantage of the carbon market if they choose to participate, Foster said.
“There are different opportunities that are available, but the one that would apply to grasslands specifically is the storage components,” she said. “It’s not necessarily adding carbon into the system, but it’s getting credited for the carbon that is already stored. Then, as a producer, you would work with an aggregator and sell the carbon that you are storing on your property.”
When a landowner participates in a carbon network the companies they sell their carbon storage to will take measurements and pay the landowner for that storage, Foster said.
“You hear things like ‘Delta is trying to go carbon neutral’ so what is happening is Delta Airlines is participating in the carbon market so an aggregator matches Delta Airlines with, for example, a pasture with a certain amount of carbon,” she said.
Effectively, the company is buying to preserve the land to offset their own carbon footprint, Foster said.
The carbon market provides an income boost to benefit the landowner as well as the measurements with it, she said.
Foster will highlight grasses and legumes that have shown seasonal adaption to the Texas environment in warm and cool seasons.
“Just sharing a way of selecting what might be used as the base or compliment a system,” she said.