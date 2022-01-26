Aneida Puente's two daughters weren't just building Legos at a recent Victoria Public Library event.
They were also busy building their minds.
On Jan. 18, Puente and her two daughters, Melody Puente, 1, and Emma Puente, 3, along with a dozen or so other kids, attended a Lego Lab event hosted by the Victoria Public Library. The event, like many other library programs, aims to provide local kids a free opportunity to exercise their minds and socialize while also having a little bit of fun.
For Puente's daughters, that opportunity was a welcome one.
"They just stay home. They just interact with one another, so sometimes it's good for them to interact with other people. Since they are not at school yet, it's a good thing," Puente said.
The library has been hosting its Lego Lab event for about four years now, said Noelle Elkins, youth program supervisor. It's meant to be an opportunity for kids, and adults, to practice exploring their imaginations, she said.
On Jan. 18, an event room at the library was filled with the familiar sound of kids' fingers rifling through piles of Legos in search of the perfect piece. That day, kids were asked to recreate their home bedroom with the thousands and thousands of blocks from the library's Lego reserve amassed from countless donors over the years.
Although there's little doubt the kids who attend are certainly having fun as they bring their imaginations to life piece by piece, there's also an educational component.
"Some of the most creative problems solvers are creative, and they think outside the box," Elkins said. "Using your imagination in a program like this allows you to flex your (mental) muscles ... When you are playing, you solve problems without having to really think about them."
Diane Prince, a professor emeritus at the University of Houston-Victoria who has studied education, agrees.
Research shows that children who practice problem solving and creativity are better prepared for a structured school setting. Creative activities like playing with Legos, gives kids a chance to exercise and build the skills they will use later in life and adulthood, Prince said.
Legos, she said, can do that in several key ways.
When kids play with Legos, they often first imagine an object or scene they would like to recreate from their imaginations. Then, they make those objects a reality by selecting the proper Legos and building them brick by brick.
Adults use those same spatial awareness skills in all sorts of everyday tasks, whether it's working on a complex engineering project or simply backing a vehicle into a parking space.
That also gives them a chance to use their imaginations in a fun and constructive way. Prince said she was impressed by her own nephew, who built a recreation of the Titanic using the plastic blocks.
Building a Lego Titanic and other creations requires real problem solving skills, she said. When kids want to create something from their minds, they must figure out which blocks to use and how they will be pieced together. Whether its finding the right blocks or solving a complex business problem, the skills are the same.
"It's endless," Prince said of the learning opportunities.
Finally, amid all that, kids are learning to socialize when they attend the library's event. That opportunity to meet other kids and make friends was key for Puente.
That's one major reason why she and her kids attend the Lego Lab whenever its hosted.
"They like it, and they get to see other kids," she said.
