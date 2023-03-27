Travelers on highways in the Crossroads can spot all sorts of wildflowers in springtime.
A popular place for spotting colorful horticulture is DeWitt County, the wildflower capital of Texas. The area is known for having a wide variety of wildflower species, Cuero Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Cuellar said.
This year, visitors have come from as far as England to view the flowers in bloom, according to Cuellar.
"The color variations are beautiful to see," Cuellar said about DeWitt County's wildflowers. "People who are into native plants want to see it for themselves."
Some of the most common wildflowers Cuellar said she sees in DeWitt are the bluebonnet, Indian paintbrush, foxglove and Texas lantana.
This year is expected to be an especially lush year for wildflowers, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.
“I think it’s going to be an above-average spring, particularly when it comes to bluebonnets,” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Center’s director of horticulture said in a news release. “We had good fall rain, when the seedlings were just starting to come up, and that continued through the winter.”
Cuellar said she thought a warmer than usual winter encouraged bluebonnets to pop up early. Other wildflowers seem to be fairing well throughout DeWitt County.
"I see a lot of the Indian paintbrush and a lot of yellow flowers along the roadside," Cuellar said.
Fans of wildflowers might be pleased to know that not every Texas species blooms around the same time.
"Every flower has a different lifecycle," said Janet McCrea, president of the Victoria Master Gardeners Association. "As one life cycle plays out, something else comes along."
Winecups come up in spring, coneflowers in the summer and goldenrods usually start to bloom in the fall, McCrea said. If wildflower seeds are not cultivated by humans, they are either dropped by birds or blown by winds.
Some wildflowers also live longer than others. Gardeners identify flowers living longer than two years as perennials, while a plant which can only survive one year as an annual. McCrea said those who are interested in planting wildflowers should look for ideas on websites and catalogs.
"Perennials don't put out lots of seeds, but annuals do," McCrea said.
McCrea said the heat tolerant coneflower is an example of a perennial. Bluebonnets, an annual, need to receive rainfall to grow.
"There were not as many bluebonnets last summer as there were the year before," McCrea said.
2023 is shaping up to be a good one for wildflowers because of a wetter than usual start to the year, McCrea said.
According to AccuWeather, Victoria received more than 6 inches of rain in January, more than double the average of 2.67 inches.
On April 22, wildflower aficionados can experience their favorite species from the seat of a trolley car. Cuellar, said a trolley will take riders on a one-hour guided tour of the city's wildflower scene.
"It's a special event this year because of Cuero celebrating its 150th anniversary," Cuellar said.