Wildflower Trolley Ride

WHAT: DeWitt County is the wildflower capital of Texas because it has the most wildflower species. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a guided tour of the local wildflower scene, which riders will be taken on a 20-seat trolley. The trolley car will be provided by the Texas Coast Limousine Service.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22

Ride times

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Noon to 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Rides begin at 210 E. Main St. in Cuero

PRICES: Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children under 12 years old and the cost is free for children under 3 years old