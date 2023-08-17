A Victoria police captain made history Thursday when she became the department’s first female deputy chief.
Eline Moya, along with four other members of the Victoria Police Department, were promoted in a ceremony conducted by the department at the Victoria Community Center.
"I am actually honored," Moya said after the ceremony.
The promotions started when Police Chief Chuck Young was awarded his position in May. Young's promotion started a domino effect that allowed them to receive senior positions on the force, he said.
"Everybody in this process has done a remarkable job, and I'm very proud of them, very proud of them," Young said after the ceremony. "I'm very happy because we got a lot more of our manpower, our support, our knowledge to move up and be become supervisors even to a further degree."
Moya has worked with the Victoria Police Department for more than 24 years.
She started her tenure with the police department as a records clerk in 1999.
A year later, she attended the Victoria County Police Academy where she would graduate and become a patrol officer.
Throughout her time on the force, Moya has worked with the training unit, the Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions and the public information office.
This is second time Moya has made history in the department.
She became the first Hispanic woman to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2017.
Moya would then be promoted to captain and serve as the Commander for the Criminal Investigation's Unit.
She has currently been the interim deputy chief since January.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to serve our citizens and our officers in a new way as our department works to protect our residents, improve our community partnerships and provide excellent service,” Moya said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to promoting safety and enhancing livability in the city where I grew up.”