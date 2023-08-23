Police responded Wednesday to threats made by telephone involving Victoria East High School, school district officials said.
About 2 p.m., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Victoria Police Department officers investigated the threats and deemed the them to be a “false alarm,” Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said in a Facebook post.
A spokesperson from Victoria’s school district confirmed the campus was not put on a hold or lockdown due to the threats, but an elevated law enforcement presence was on scene.
Wednesday’s incident comes after the Victoria campuses of Rowland Elementary and Howell Middle school were put on a “hold” last Friday due to reports of a juvenile with a gun.