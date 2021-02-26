Police are looking for a group of four to five men they say were involved in a shooting that injured a Victoria woman Thursday evening.
The men were described to investigators as wearing all black and were last seen leaving the location of the shooting in a dark-colored sedan, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department.
