A 23-year-old man was killed Thursday morning after a shooting that police think was accidental.
About 2:20 a.m., Port Lavaca police were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Independence Drive after receiving a call about a shooting, Police Chief Colin Rangnow said.
Villas on Independence is the only apartment complex in that block, according to Google Maps. No one at the front desk could be reached Thursday evening.
Rangnow said police discovered Austin Lopez, of Port Lavaca, in the apartment with a gunshot wound to his head.
Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Hope Kurtz.
Investigators think the shooting was accidental after their preliminary investigation and interviewing witnesses who were present.
A handgun was recovered without a magazine inserted. However, investigators think a bullet was in the chamber at the time of the shooting, Rangnow said.
Rangnow said foul play was not suspected as of Thursday evening. However, he said, that could change as the investigation proceeds.
No arrests connected to the shooting had been made, according to online jail records.
An autopsy at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled for Friday morning, Rangnow said.
