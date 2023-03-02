Breaking up is hard to do, but not for LA pop rocker Jordan Michelle, who spent a few days in Victoria this week filming a video for her upcoming song "Don't."

Michelle's video was being recorded Tuesday night at the new downtown Victoria bar and restaurant Another Pour Decision. The video is being produced and directed by LA filmmaker Joshua Shultz.

The song is about a woman going through a rough breakup, which largely mirrors what Michelle, 30, is going through at the moment. Shultz, she said, wanted to make the video empowering, a woman breaking from a bad relationship and reveling in her freedom.

"Yes, it's based on true events," Michelle said. "But it's weird, cuz I feel like with a couple of songs that I wrote in the last six months it was before we broke up. It's almost like I saw it coming. And it was one of those things where I was like 'No, no, it's totally not about you.'

"But yes," she said, "I'm actually getting out of a very abusive relationship with, like, a proper narcissist. Narcissists are, that's how they get you, you know, and you get stuck in this cycle."

She said the song is just part of an upcoming EP broaching the realities of her life.

"I will let you know a secret," said Michelle, who grew up in Long Island, New York. "I've been working on this EP, and it's weird cuz like, through all the ups and downs I've written, there's been a lot of stages of heartbreak, and this breakup. So the album, the EP, is going to be called 'Stages of Heartbreak.' And, you know, there's I think a lot of different pieces to it. It's not just like, 'Oh, I'm sad,' or 'Oh, I'm angry.' It's like there's this part right before where, you know, it's coming and you like don't want it and it's like that dread.

"And then it's like the part where you don't want to let go. And then there's the part where you're devastated, and then there's the anger that comes after. And so I have all these like different songs, and I was like this is literally the different stages of heartbreak."

The song is centered on the stage afterward, Michelle said. "I kind of saw this like the final stage, like where I'm, I'm just over you. And, I'm honestly not there yet, but sometimes with music, it's almost like I write what I want to here to get me there."

For his part, Shultz said this video will be Michelle's best. He's producing, directing, editing and recording each step to mesh with her mindset.

She didn't disagree, saying his vision is to empower the lead character by having her discard her former boyfriend.

"He (Shultz) gave me the concept that he saw for this video was about liberation and taking your power back, and I'm like, yeah, that's exactly what it is," Michelle said. "And it's interesting, too, because, I used to do all my music videos with him (her ex). So it's actually the first music video I've done without him. So it's like a literal liberation.

"It's funny," she continued, "because it's like yeah and you never know like with music or with art like how literal it is. If someone wrote that song for someone and it's crazy cuz we're really telling the story in real time, you know. And it's very possible that by the time the song comes out, I'll actually be there (emotionally), you know?"

Blake and Merri Truax, who own Another Pour Decision, opened the bar's doors for the shoot on Tuesday evening. They, along with friends Bill Wendlandt, Trey Ganem and others watched the filming from the bar, like the evening's entertainment on TV.

Michelle shipped some of her costuming from LA to Shultz and carried the rest of her wardrobe in a suitcase. She did her own makeup, using her self-branded By Jordan Michelle.

The video was orchestrated with the help of Victoria's Karissa Winters, who helped introduce Shultz to the community through the Viva Texas Film Festival, which she co-founded. Shultz's short film "Americana" took top honors, and while visiting the city during the festival, he said he wanted to return to bring some fame and maybe fortune to the city.

He's filmed about a dozen videos since returning in February and has more planned. One of the videos he shot earlier is a song, "Adore," by Winters, who also is the local lead for the Innovation Collective networking organization. He filmed another video for the Seattle Christian punk rock band MxPx, which starred local residents in key roles.

There's still more to come. The next video being created by Shultz is for CrossFit training guru Brooke Ence, who, like Michelle, is flying in for the shoot.