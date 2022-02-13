A Port Lavaca man died in a single vehicle crash in Calhoun County early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of SH 35 and SH 185 at about 1:43 a.m., said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Antonio Alcala, 26, of Port Lavaca, was traveling south on SH 185 in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler during "very heavy fog," San Miguel said, when he failed to observe a stop sign at the highway intersection. Alcala drove across SH 35 and into an open field.
The vehicle "overturned several times," San Miguel said. Alcala was ejected from the vehicle during the rollovers.
Alcala was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Wesley Hunt, San Miguel said.
The crash remains under investigation.
