One man was killed and other was injured in a head-on collision, 4 miles south of Lolita, early Friday morning.
Ganado resident Cameron Bryce Bates, 20, was driving south on Farm-to-Market Road 1593 in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma at 70 mph and drifted into the northbound lane, hitting a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Nicolas Cruces Perez, 40, of Port Lavaca, said Sgt. Reuben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety spokesman. The collision occurred at 6:30 a.m.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene by Cyndi Poulton, Jackson County Justice of the Peace.
Bates was airlifted to Houston's Hermann Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, San Miguel said.
Both vehicles, which were totaled, came to a rest facing opposite directions, San Miguel said. Perez's vehicle was facing west in the ditch along the farm road, while Bates' vehicle was in the northbound lane facing east.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, he said.
