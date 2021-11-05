At least a dozen scrapbooks were spread out in 86-year-old Connie Ramirez's bedroom. It was just a fraction of the 32 books she's currently working on for student athletes from Port Lavaca's Calhoun High School, and an even smaller portion of the 89 books she'll have completed by the end of the school year.
The scrapbooks are personalized for individual athletes and filled with collections of newspaper clippings — both articles and photos — that chronicle each student's athletic career. Some of the scrapbooks are only a few pages long, while others are compiled in thick notebooks divided into the various sports the athletes participate in.
"It's for everyone whose name or picture is in there," Ramirez said as she sat at her desk snipping away at a newspaper clipping. "They deserve it. It's to encourage them to excel, to make them feel good about themselves."
The personal recognition Ramirez provides these students is made all the more special by the fact that she's never even met most of these students.
By the end of the year, Ramirez will have created hundreds of scrapbooks that she gifts to Sandcrab athletes to honor them by remembering their achievements.
Ramirez said she initially made the scrapbooks for her family after she reflected on the accomplishments of her daughters in both sports and 4-H.
"They were doing so well and I thought if someone had just made them a scrapbook that would have been so wonderful and I would have appreciated it," she said.
The first scrapbooks Ramirez made were for Calhoun athletes within her family, she said, but she quickly began creating them for student athletes that she wasn't related to as well.
"I noticed outstanding kids would make the paper," she said. "Those outstanding young men should be recognized for what they're doing. They should be encouraged."
Though Ramirez now lives in Victoria, she was born and raised in Port Lavaca, and worked for the Calhoun school district for 26 years until her retirement at age 65. She even graduated from Port Lavaca High School before it was consolidated into Calhoun High School and gravitates toward the Sandcrabs as her hometown team.
She first started making the scrapbooks for just a few athletes in single sports like football and volleyball, but the number of athletes she covered and the sports they played quickly grew. Now, she creates scrapbooks for athletes who play football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, track, cross country, powerlifting, tennis and more.
Just this year, she'll make 89 scrapbooks, and she estimated that she's probably made 200-300 since she began.
The students "need encouragement," Ramirez said. "And they need to know that people are seeing what they're doing."
"You don’t find people like that who do things out of the kindness of their heart," said Rose Stewart, a teacher at Calhoun High School. Stewart's son Jarius Stewart is a former multi-sport athlete at Calhoun and received a particularly thick scrapbook for all of his achievements.
Because Ramirez does not drive, she needed help delivering the scrapbooks to the athletes. She previously enlisted the aid of a cousin that lived in Port Lavaca, but she reached out to Stewart for assistance this past year.
Originally, Ramirez asked to remain anonymous when her cousin delivered the scrapbooks, but Stewart has made a point to tell the students who is behind the kind gesture.
Now, Ramirez is receiving thankful surprise phone calls from student athletes that have received the scrapbooks.
One reaction to the scrapbook that has stuck with her was a football player who simply told Ramirez "God bless you."
"I thought that was so nice for a young man to say that," she said.
Another positive reaction came from a powerlifter, Ramirez said.
"He said, 'Now I have proof of what I did. I can see what my teammates did, and I can keep it forever,'" she said.
Unfortunately, this is the last year that Ramirez will be putting the scrapbooks together, she said.
"I thoroughly enjoy what I did," she said, but it is becoming difficult for her to continue.
Luckily, two employees with the Calhoun school district are taking up her mantle and carrying on the good work Ramirez began, she said.
Dawn Lane, a teacher at Travis Middle School will start crafting scrapbooks for volleyball, she said, and Maggie Colley, a teacher at HJM Elementary School, will work on the scrapbooks for football players. Ramirez isn't sure who will take over for the rest of the sports, but she does hope someone will carry on the work.
