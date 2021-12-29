There's a new name in the Crossroads' coffee scene.
Smokin Gun Coffee is a veteran-owned company roasting their own coffee beans in Port Lavaca, and a portion of their profits go toward veteran causes and charities, CEO and active duty Army Staff Sgt. Milam Simons, 26, said. Simons operates the company alongside his father Laval Simons, a retired Army veteran.
"What we want is a flavorful coffee," Milam Simons said.
They have plenty of flavors in their online shop, too. The company's medium roasts include blends with military inspired names such as Front Leaning Rest, Stand To and Rise N Shine, and they have dark roasts like Zero Dark Thirty and Texas Blend.
The beans they roast and create their blends with come mainly from South and Central american countries like Honduras, Brazil, Costa Rica and Columbia, Simons said.
"Coffee is grown at different elevations, so it's going to taste different depending on where it's grown," he said.
The company donates 10% of their profits toward veteran causes, Simons said.
"We want to give back to the foundations that are near and dear to us," he said.
Organizations they've donated to include the Hidden Battles Foundation, Massachusetts Fallen Heroes and Serenity Veterans Village.
Hidden Battles Foundation assists veterans and other first responders with post traumatic stress disorder. Massachusetts Fallen Heroes provide support to veterans and Gold Star Families, and Serenity Veterans Village provides long term support to homeless veterans in the form of housing, food, transportation, job training and legal aid.
