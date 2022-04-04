POINT COMFORT - The Port of Calhoun expects to move forward soon with deepening and widening the Matagorda Ship Channel.
Charles Hausmann, port director, provided an update on the project at Point Comfort's City Council meeting Monday evening.
The project began in 2016 and the port is awaiting government approval to move forward, Hausmann said. The port is also planning a jetty rehabilitation project and a project to plant carbon-absorbing vegetation in the area.
"We've been moved back and pushed back a little bit," Hausmann said. "Right now what we're waiting is the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C., to release what is called an advance funding agreement."
Hausmann said he expected that funding agreement to be issued this month.
Project engineering and design is approximately 99.9% complete, Hausmann said.
The project will see the Matagorda Ship Channel widened from 500 feet and deepened to 53 feet, "allowing for safer passage through the ship channel," Hausmann said.
The port is also planning a jetty rehabilitation project, Hausmann said.
"One of the things people don't realize is the jetty system is the second most dangerous in the nation," he said.
The jetty rehabilitation project would remove the bottlenecks from the jetties, which would slow the current down by 25% and create safer ship passage, Hausmann said.
The port is also planning what they call environment social governance, Hausmann said.
With this program, the port plans to plant carbon-absorbing vegetation on the more than 49,000 acres of vacant lots it has.
"Once we get this done, we're going to be one of the first ports with a net zero carbon footprint. We have a tremendous opportunity to create a lot of things in the area to help improve the environment," Hausmann said.
The council had no questions for Hausmann.
