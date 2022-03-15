The Victoria County Navigation District announced plans for a regional logistics hub Tuesday.
Plans are under way to develop a Texas Logistics Center on over 2,000 acres at the Port of Victoria, according to a news release.
The development will be a business park with three points of access, said Sean Stibich, executive director at the Port of Victoria.
“It will be a logistics center, which is a kind of a business park in its own right,” Stibich said. “It’s going to be all kinds of people that hopefully locate there. We’re looking for all types of industry.”
An ideal candidate would be looking for 50-200 acres for a parcel of land, Stibich said. Port officials are looking especially at companies that would invest about $50 million-$100 million to develop their terminals, warehouses and other logistic centers.
There will be three points of access to the logistics hub, which will be centrally located two hours from Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Access points are by road, rail and water.
The hub is attached to the 35-mile Victoria Barge Canal, which leads to the Gulf of Mexico and is on the M-69 Marine Highway, according to the news release.
The hub also has more than three miles of road infrastructure, and is less than eight miles from U.S. 59 and the future Interstate 69 corridor, allowing trucking operations to proceed out of it.
Finally, a rail expansion project will add the rail access. The first face will see the addition of more than 42,000 feet of track. Later phases will consist of storage tracks, transloading operations and connections to newer tenants.
Upon completion, the hub will be served by Union Pacific and BNSF Railway, according to the news release.
