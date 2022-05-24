The Port of Victoria's newest tenant has begun to receive shipments of steel mill waste that it will turn into usable zinc and iron.

Sean Stibich, the port's executive director, said on Tuesday that Houston-based Zinc Resources received its first 10 rail cars of waste from steel producers this week. It will continue to accumulate the waste products, he said, until production gets underway later this year.

The company says the state-of-the-art facility in Victoria will reduce the environmental impact of steel mill production by recycling waste into zinc and iron products. Zinc is used to galvanize steel and also in paint, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastic, ink, soap, batteries, fabrics and electrical equipment. Many may also recognize it as a vitamin supplement and burn care ointment.

Stibich detailed activities at the port in a presentation to the Victoria Partnership, a group led by Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp. There, he said, the port has been undergoing rapid upgrades to rail tracks, roadways and staging areas for train cars and freight trucks.

Zinc Resources is wrapping up construction of its $65 million recycling facility. When completed, it will fill 60 permanent jobs, with a payroll of $2.5 million a year. So far, 15 employees have been hired and the company has spent upwards of $15 million locally, Stibich said.

The company anticipates ramping up to 400 rail cars a year, but would be able to handle 1,000 rail cars a year when fully operational.

Stibich said the port has partnered with two Class 1 rail providers, which could lead to lower costs through competitive pricing. BNSF and Union Pacific each have approved the lines, he said.

BNSF is the successor to the former Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railroads, now owned by Berkshire Hathaway Corp. Like BNSF, Union Pacific is one of the largest freight rail lines in the country.

In addition, the port has partnered with TNW Corp., which provides logistics rail services at the port, moving rail cars to and from specific locations. TNW is the switching provider, which handles transload operations, rail car storage and will help with marketing and development.

TNW Logistics recently repainted two locomotives and added the port's logo to the designs. TNW's website notes it provides "the first and last mile of your freight move."

Also of note, Stibich said, was the major expansion in rail, roads and other major improvements. He said a 1.9-mile rail loop and several rail spurs are being added at the port using grants and other funding.