Just a day after being closed for Christmas, the Victoria Mall was packed with people on Sunday.
Shoppers with full bags strolled up and down the length of the mall. Customers browsed the shops, sometimes to capacity. A few stores, such as James Avery Artisan Jewelry and Bath & Body Works, had lines of people waiting to get in.
Some shoppers were cashing in Christmas money and gift cards, some were exchanging gifts and other still were taking advantage of post-holiday sales.
“I’m honestly surprised by how many people are here today,” said Andrea Martinez, 20, a college student visiting family in Port O’Connor for the holidays.
It might not be the biggest shopping day of the year, but the day after Christmas was still an impactful one to be in business in Victoria.
At American Eagle in the mall, staff saw an increased number of gift exchanges, said sales associate Taylor Trevino, 17.
Across Navarro Street at Target, customers flocked to the store to do exchanges and spend their beloved Christmas money and gift cards, manager Josh Vega said.
Vega had positive predictions for sales.
“It’s pretty steady,” Vega said. “We’re forecasted to do a good amount of sales today, especially for a Sunday. We’ll do double what we usually do.”
One of the factors that could be driving sales is kids eager to spend their Christmas money and gift cards, Vega said.
“It’s burning a hole in their pockets,” he said. “They get super excited about it.”
Gift exchanges were more common than returns at American Eagle, Trevino said.
“I’ve had more (exchanges) than usual,” she said, “but there’s also a lot of people that are just looking, spending Christmas money.”
Trevino’s job for the day was handling the store’s exchanges. She stood behind a table outside the store and helped guests making returns before they even entered. Trevino could check if the item the customer wanted to exchange for was in stock, and if it wasn’t could help customers make a return or even point them toward a similar item in their price range.
Martinez said she wasn’t spending any “special Christmas money” at the mall, but she had exchanged a pair of jeans at Target earlier in the day.
The jeans, a gift from her grandmother, were the wrong size, she said, so she exchanged them for a pair that fit. “No one ever gets the right sized clothes for Christmas,” she said, laughing.
Though the shopping day was busy, it couldn’t compare to the pre-Christmas rush, Trevino said.
“Before Christmas it was worse than Black Friday,” she said. Typically it’s the two weeks leading up to Christmas that are the busiest.
One of the most popular items selling the day after Christmas were Christmas decorations, Vega said.
“Most of it’s the busy rush of people buying clearance Christmas decorations,” he said.
On the Target website, some artificial trees are listed with more than $100 off the original price.
