Jhiela Poynter won her party’s nomination for the Refugio County judge’s office during Tuesday’s primary.
She will run unopposed in November.
Poynter, a Republican won the election with about 59.1% of the vote to her opponent, fellow Republican Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton, according to county vote tallies for Tuesday’s primary race.
Barrera-Wiginton received about 40.9% of votes.
Barrera-Wiginton and Poynter are running to fill an office that was held by County Judge Bobby Blaschke, a Republican.
Blaschke announced in October he would not seek another term. He served two terms as county judge.
Barrera-Wiginton is a Refugio High School graduate who has worked for Refugio County EMS. She is a licensed paramedic, social worker and domestic violence counselor.
Berrera-Wiginton ran as a Democrat in 2014 for the county judge’s office and was defeated by Blaschke.
Poynter is Crossroads attorney who has served as a member of the Refugio Chamber of Commerce and Refugio Lions Club, as well as the Junior League of Victoria and the Victoria County Bar Association, where she previously served as president.
