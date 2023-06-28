When Allyson Arguellez was leaving the pool after trying to stay cool in the oppressive June Texas heat, she saw three bottles of water sitting in her red Ford Focus.
Driving home she saw three homeless men standing outside H-E-B baking in the unforgiving sun with no relief in sight and offered the bottles of water she had. In that moment she felt a pull at her heart to launch "Project Heatwave," a name she has given to her daily effort to hand out water and food to the Victoria homeless community.
Inspired by Kim Pickens, Humility Project co-founder and director, and other nonprofit leaders helping people experiencing homelessness, Arguellez, 30, of Victoria, thought this was a way to do her part to help her community after helping those three men after she left the pool that day.
"The next day, I felt a tug on my heart that said, 'I want to keep doing this,'" Arguellez said.
That was two weeks before she started handing out food and water on a larger scale, she said.
"I was leaving Walmart. I returned some things. It was $10, and I thought, 'I'm going to get some water,’ and that's where I started," Arguellez said
Since June 17, Arguellez has driven around the Queen City Park area and other places where people who are homeless are concentrated, handing out water and sandwiches to anyone who needs it.
It has been so hot that Arguellez barely wants to go outside to check her mail, she said, so for those who don't have the option of a cool air-conditioned home or office, it is hard for her to imagine.
Around Queen City Park and Christ's Kitchen, local homeless residents cling to whatever shade they can find to survive the 95+ degrees heat trend.
Brandon Kitchen, 47, a Victoria resident who is homeless, said it feels like all energy drains out of him being in the heat all day and it's harder to recover the next day.
When Arguellez pulls up with the food and water she provides, Kitchen said it is a relief and mentally makes Kitchen go "Yay" after being in the heat for so long.
"She comes by every day, and it doesn't matter what we look like. She treats us with respect and kindness," said Judy Garcia, 52, a Victoria resident who is homeless. "I wish there were more people like her."
Soon after Arguellez started Project Heatwave in Victoria, she texted Pickens about what she was doing, and those around her responded by helping her out in her mission, she said.
Arguellez said her father donated five cases of water and Pickens put her Cash App information on social media to get people to donate to help out her efforts.
So far, she has received about $300 in donations through her Cash App, Arguellez said Thursday. However, she hasn't made much of a dent in it because of the initial donation of water from her father, and the costs per day out of her pocket have been about $7.67 per trip for what she has invested into the sandwiches she makes.
"What she is doing is amazing, even though it's just a little bit," Pickens said. "This girl just said, 'I'm going to get some water and pass them out,' and did it."
It's not much of a time commitment for Arguellez, Pickens said. She goes around when she gets off work and spends 15-30 minutes handing out water and food from her car and getting to know the people she is helping.
"It is something anybody can do if they make the time, so the fact she is committing the time and doing it is impactful," she said. "It shows we can all do our part to help others. It just takes a little bit of time."