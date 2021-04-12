The approximate location of a proposed new airport in Cuero on 100 acres east of the TDCJ's Clarence N. Stevenson Unit. This location is subject to change, and the airport might also require about 40 acres of private land to be purchased north of the area outlined in red.
CUERO — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has given the go-ahead for surveying to begin at the prospective site of a new airport in Cuero that would be built on more than 100 acres by the prison.
Mike Cavanaugh, one of the main proponents of building a new airport, updated DeWitt County commissioners on the proposal during their Monday meeting. Community members and officials have been exploring the possibility of building an airport with a 3,500-foot runway at the prison site and selling the county's current airport, which has a 2,800-foot runway that dates back to the 1940s, to help fund the construction of the new one.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
