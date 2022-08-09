A new project to build an oil refinery valued at $5.6 billion may get underway early next year in Victoria County.

If constructed, the refinery would be based in Bloomington and be managed by El Campo-based Prairie Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Southern Rock Energy Partners. It would be the first refinery to be built in the U.S. in more than 40 years and could rank among the largest 30 refineries in the country.

According to a tax break application submitted by the Bloomington Independent School District, Southern Rock plans to start building the refinery next year. Commercial operations are estimated to begin during the first quarter of 2025.

The refinery would have the capacity to process 250,000 barrels of oil per day, according to documents. Products would be loaded and unloaded from truck, barge and rail terminals.

Southern Rock said 423 new jobs would be created once production begins.

When refining crude oil into gasoline, Southern Rock plans to use alternative methods meant to cut down on carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Blue hydrogen would be consumed in the process, heating units producing warm water vapor instead of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur oxide," a tax document stated.

Blue hydrogen is an element resulting from the mixture of natural gas and hot steam.

A tax break application for the proposed refinery listed three other "green energy components:"

Capturing carbon dioxide emissions from a source used in hydrogen production;

Using renewable energy from either the Texas power grid or a plant inside the facility; and

Cutting water consumption by recycling and repurposing wastewater

Southern Rock tasked Louisiana-based UltraFuels with constructing the refinery.

In a statement on UltraFuels' website, Southern Rock Managing Member Steven Ward praised the partnership between the two companies.

"UltraFuels will advance the refinery industry into the future by providing operating efficiencies and supplying cleaner, high-octane gasoline and cleaner diesel," Ward said in the statement. "Southern Rock Energy Partners and UltraFuels share vision to the future synergies which complement each other."

Attempts to reach Ward by phone and email for this story were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

Jonas Titus, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, said the VEDC has formed a relationship with Southern Rock in the past year.

"It's one we've been working on for a while, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do in our area," Titus said.

Seadrift environmental activist Diane Wilson said she was surprised by the news because oil refineries have not been a common sight in the Crossroads during her lifetime.

"This is a step backwards for out community," Wilson said. "I think oil refineries are some of the worst polluters."