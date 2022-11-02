HALLETTSVILLE — A mistrial was declared in a Lavaca County murder trial Tuesday after it was revealed in opening statements that the prosecutor was ineligible to practice law.

The trial for Deandre Enoch, 20, began Monday with jury selection and ended Tuesday, according to court records.

Enoch is a former Yoakum football player who was accused of shooting and killing John Calloway, 31, of Hallettsville, at a party over a year ago in rural Lavaca County.

The trial was rescheduled for Jan. 9, District Attorney Kyle Denney said Wednesday.

One of Denney's prosecutors, Assistant District Attorney Kelly Bazie, who was the prosecutor in Enoch's trial, had been ineligible to practice law since Sept. 1 because of lapsed licensing dues, according to the Texas State Bar. She has no disciplinary actions listed on her state bar webpage.

Denney was unaware of the lapse when he assigned her to the case, he said.

Defense attorney Micah Hatley, who represented Enoch, revealed Bazie's ineligibility in his opening argument and called for a mistrial, which state District Court Judge William D. Old III granted.

On Wednesday, Hatley said, "Unfortunately, due to ongoing matters in the case, I cannot comment at this time."

According to court documents from Tuesday, the jury entered the courtroom at 8:32 a.m., was sworn in, given instructions, the indictment was read, the defendant pleaded not guilty, Bazie delivered her opening statement and then the defense called for the mistrial, which was granted.

"This is an extremely rare occurrence," Denney said. "Justice is still sought after, and that is our primary concern, and we still seek that out every day."

Denney said he would not take disciplinary action against Bazie, adding she paid her Texas State Bar dues on Tuesday and was "retroactively reinstated."

The lapse, Denney said, is a common occurrence, adding his office will be more aware in the future.

"We have certainly discussed the impact and are looking into how we can prevent that in the future," Denney said. "It’s actually somewhat frequent that lapses in dues happen."

Denney said he would not "like to weigh in one way or the other" as to whether the mistrial will affect the new trial in January.

He also declined to comment on what the cost of the mistrial is to Lavaca County.

One Lavaca County attorney, who wanted to remain anonymous, estimated the cost in the thousands of dollars and said Enoch will spend an additional three months in jail, awaiting trial, as a result of the prosecutor's lapsed dues.

Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said Enoch remained in the county jail on Wednesday with his bail set at $750,000.

As of Wednesday, more than a year and thee months have passed since the shooting in which Enoch is accused of killing Calloway. Officials previously said Calloway died from a gunshot wound to his head.

About 1 a.m. on July 18, 2021, the shooting occurred during a party with about 150-200 attendees in the 2100 block of County Road 157A, as previously reported in the Victoria Advocate.

Investigators took several witness statements at the party and arrested Enoch, Harmon previously said. Enoch was charged with one count of murder.

Enoch was selected as a first-team, all-district linebacker by coaches after his senior season in 2020. He rushed for several 100-yard games as Yoakum compiled a 9-3 record before losing to Columbus in the playoffs.