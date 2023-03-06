Men shouting hate speech into bullhorns outside St. Joseph High School on Monday prompted a police response and a vow from the school to "be vigilant" moving forward.
In an email to parents, John H. Gilley IV, the high school's president, said "a small group of religious demonstrators were present on the St. Joseph High School campus as students and faculty arrived at school."
He said Victoria police were called and together with school administrators monitored the two men, who eventually left the campus.
"This morning at approximately 7:15 a.m. VPD received a 'loud subjects' call at St. Joseph High School," Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman, said in an email to the Advocate. "An officer responded and located two subjects on public property who were doing nothing illegal; therefore, no enforcement was taken."
Parents described the men as carrying bullhorns and shouting hate speech about Catholicism.
"The demonstrators were reminded they cannot come onto the school's property," Gilley wrote to parents. "Both VPD and STJ Administration monitored the demonstration until the individuals left campus and will continue to be vigilant throughout the day and in the days to come."
He continued, "St. Joseph High School reinforces the teaching of our Catholic faith on a daily basis. If anyone has any questions about our teachings, please don't hesitate to reach out so we can have a meaningful discussion. In the meantime, please know that the safety of your students and our staff are of the utmost importance."
