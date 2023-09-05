Public hearings on budget and tax rates were held in Commissioners Court on Tuesday

Public hearings were held in Commissioners Court Tuesday for residents to express their thoughts on next year's budget and tax rate.
The budget for next year's general fund will increase due to the lowering of the county tax rate to $0.3880 per $100 valuation, Victoria County Judge Zeller said.
"The budget will show year-over-year increase of about 6% going from $48.5 million to $51.5 million," Zeller said. "That's about a $3-million increase in the general fund."
For the proposed tax rate this year, the new total of $0.3380 per $100 valuation was lower compared to last year's total of $0.3934.
"A trend that local governments are seeing is that rates can be lowered while generating some new revenue," Zeller said. "We all benefit from growth and new investment in Victoria County."
After both items were presented separately, the Commissioners Court opened up the pubic hearings.
Only one person spoke in both of the public hearings, Victoria County Precinct 27 Republican Party Chairman Dale Zuck.
During the hearing on the budget, Zuck asked questions to Zeller about where some of them money will be going.
"There's $2.9 million going into the general fund and that leaves $1.8 million additional to cover the increases," Zuck said to Zeller. " "Where is that $1.8 million going?"
Zeller said the pay will be going toward a tiered pay plan at the sheriff's office and a market driven compensation plan for employees.
"In general, we've applied over $3 million to employee compensation full pay and then put about another 1.5 into our employee health insurance fund," Zeller said. "So roughly $4.5 million was devoted to that priority goal of compensation competitiveness and achieving market rates related to employee compensation."
Zuck approached the podium again during the tax rate public hearing and asked Zeller questions concerning property on the south side of town in Precinct 1.
"When I have the south side, that evaluation is going to end up having to bring in an extra $1,000 from that one house," he said. "How do I explain to them that the rate of their taxes didn't go up?"
Zeller said that the Commissioners Court is aware of the tax burdens and they try to be proactive about it.
"I mean, we're very common sense of our community end of keeping the tax burden that we're responsible for as low as possible," he said. "We have over the years and continue today to pride ourselves in being in the bottom 15% of tax rates among counties in the state."
Zuck stepped down from the podium and spoke on his support of the budget and the work that Zeller and the precincts did on it this year.
After the hearings were closed, Zeller, along with the member of the Commissioners Court, scheduled the adoption of the proposed budget and tax rate for their next meeting on Sept. 11.
"We're set to adopt that this upcoming Monday," he said. "We welcome anybody's feedback between now and then or that morning of, would certainly be welcomed as well."