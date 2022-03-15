Terry Puhl spent 14 of his 15 years in the major league playing right field for the Houston Astros.
Puhl came a great distance from his home in Saskatchewan, Canada, in more ways than one.
“Getting to my position in right field for my whole career, the amount of running I did,” Puhl said. “We figured out at work one day that I ran from Houston almost to Saskatchewan and back to Houston.”
Puhl has traveled even more miles from his Sugar Land home since becoming the head baseball coach at UHV.
“I know I’ve gone through about seven cars,” Puhl said. “I’ve probably put on about 40,000 miles.”
Puhl’s travel schedule will get a lot lighter after his decision to retire as the Jaguars’ head coach at the end of the season.
Puhl, 66, told the players of his decision before Tuesday’s practice at Riverside Stadium.
“This is a decision that doesn’t come real quickly,” Puhl said. “Jackie (Puhl’s wife) and I have talked about it for a while and I’ve been extending it one year, one year, so it didn’t get extended this year.”
Puhl took over as head coach when the program started in 2008 and has compiled a 318-339 record. This year’s team will take an 8-12 record into Wednesday’s game against St. Edward’s in Austin.
“He has been the program,” said UHV athletic director Ash Walyuchow. “What a lot of people don’t realize is when he got here, he basically helped raise all the money to get athletics going. Without that, there is no athletics at UHV. He laid the foundation not just for baseball but for everything.”
Puhl was working as a registered investment advisor when Walyuchow and then UHV President Dick Phillips met with him in Houston about taking over the new program.
“We just kind of talked things through a little bit and before you know it, I think we had a deal,” Puhl said. “It was the fastest deal ever done because they could see my passion for baseball and it just seemed to work out well.”
Puhl admits he had to make some adjustments from his playing career, in which he hit .280 and was considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the game.
“I had to become a little more forgiving,” Puhl said. “At the beginning, I was just shaking my head sometimes. I probably got a little softer as the years have gone by. But occasionally when they make mental mistakes, I still air them out, but I’m a little kinder in the way I air them out.”
Pitching coach Doug Heinold has worked alongside Puhl through his tenure at UHV, and is amazed by his baseball knowledge.
“Even though I played a little bit of pro ball, he’s taught me a lot about the game,” Heinold said. “Me being a pitcher, I only knew so much. I’ve learned so much about the game. Being with Terry all these years has been awesome. I’ve learned so much from him not only on the field but off the field. He’s just a good person to be around.”
First baseman Zach Lee, an El Campo graduate, didn’t know about Puhl’s playing career until he transferred to UHV from Wharton County Junior College for the 2021 season. Lee appreciates the professional approach Puhl takes with his players.
“He’s a super, great coach to play for,” Lee said. “He really allows for each person to strive to be their best. He allows us to find out what kind of player we truly are on our own. He really allows us to get our work in and come in and do what we feel we need to do to be better every day.”
The Jaguars have not had the success on the field in recent seasons as Puhl’s first team, which went 29-5, but Walyuchow has seen improvements in other areas.
“There’s been a lot of highlights and obviously some low points, but above all, he is a pure gentleman,” Walyuchow said. “He’s taught these guys not only about baseball, but about life as well.
“That’s one of the more important strides made,” he continued. “The last couple of years we’ve had one of the best GPAs the program’s ever had and more kids on the Dean’s List and President’s List. These kids are getting in the classroom as well and that’s as important as anything at this level.”
Walyuchow said Puhl will assist him in the search for a new coach, and reassured the players that their spot on the team was secure.
Puhl is concentrating on the rest of the season, and making sure the Jaguars qualify for the Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
“We’ve got to solidify the pitching to start with,” he said. “We need to stabilize the pitching. The guys who have been throwing out of the bullpen have been doing a good job for an inning or two, but then we get beat up and we can’t have that.”
