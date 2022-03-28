The Victoria County economy is flowing through the ports.

Max Midstream plans to purchase a natural gas pipeline that runs through Victoria and convert it to a crude oil transport, John Johnston, Victoria County engineer, said at commissioners court Monday morning. Max Midstream needs approval from Victoria County to pursue bonds needed to finance the project, he said, and the court provided that approval at the meeting.

However, concerns have been raised about how the project will affect the Port of Victoria, county commissioner Danny Garcia said. Later in the meeting, the court approved a letter of support for a second project — this one by the Port of Victoria — to construct a logistics center. According to the letter, the county will contribute up to $3 million to the project.

Max Midstream will purchase an existing pipeline that passes through Victoria County from Southcross Energy Partners, Johnston said.

“They’re proposing to convert this natural gas pipeline to a crude oil transition to the Port of Calhoun,” he said.

Max Midstream will purchase the pipeline without the approval of commissioners court, company CEO Jonathan Novitsky said. The court’s approval is only need for financing outside of the purchase.

“The financing will be part of a variety of projects surrounding this pipeline, not just here in Victoria County,” Novitsky said. “There’s other pieces of this project. Some will be done in Jackson (County), some will be done in Calhoun (County), some will be done in a variety of places.”

Initial plans for the project included the purchase of the pipeline in a bond Max Midstream was pursuing, Novitsky said. That no longer is the case, and Max Midstream will move ahead with purchasing the pipeline and will not require the court’s approval to do so.

One person voiced concerned about the pipeline, said Garcia.

“I received a call just this morning asking me how this is going to affect the Port of Victoria,” Garcia said. “I didn’t have an answer for him.”

It is not yet known how the project would affect the port, said Sean Stibich, the port’s executive director.

“It may have a positive impact, it may have a negative impact, but we really haven’t had time to study that,” Stibich said.

Novitsky also couldn’t say what impact the pipeline would have on the port, but he said that “personally, I actually would think that it could be complimentary to the Port of Victoria.”

The port will look further into the project in the coming days, Stibich said.

“We just want to learn more about the project,” he said. “Hopefully it will have a positive impact on both ports.”

Novitsky said the project would provide options for customers to use a variety of pipelines to transport barrels of oil to where the customer wants them to go.

“We intend to bring in a variety of customers who may use the pipe to go all the way to the water, or use that pipe to connect back into other pipes and flow barrels in a variety of directions,” he said. “Customers dictate how the pipes are used, all we are is a highway.”

Even if the pipeline’s current customers are sending natural gas to the Port of Victoria, it’s a private concern, not a public one, county commissioner Kevin Janak said.

“It’s really none of Victoria County’s business where the gas goes,” Janak said. “It doesn’t make any difference if it goes to the port or it doesn’t go to the port, because the owner of the gas (will send it to) whoever gives them the best value for their buck.”

Janak said it should not be up to the county where the pipeline’s customers send their oil, but, rather, the customers themselves.

Commissioners support Port of Victoria logistics center

Commissioners also approved a letter at the meeting pledging support for the port’s Texas Logistics Center project.

The support from the county will come in the form of “up to $3 million to be paid from funds received by Victoria County through the American Rescue Plan Act,” according to the letter.

The $3 million the county would contribute is a small part of the $25 million to $27 million the entire project will cost, Stibich said.

“It will probably be the largest infrastructure project for the port,” he said.

Stibich said the logistics center will be a business park developed on 2,000 acres with three points of access: road, rail and water.

The hub is attached to the 35-mile Victoria Barge Canal, which leads to the Gulf of Mexico and is on the M-69 Marine Highway, according to a news release.

The hub also has more than 3 miles of road infrastructure, and is less than 8 miles from U.S. 59 and the future Interstate 69 corridor, allowing trucking operations to proceed out of it.

Finally, a rail-expansion project will add rail access. The first phase will see the addition of more than 42,000 feet of track. Later phases will consist of storage tracks, transloading operations and connections to newer tenants.

Upon completion, the hub will be served by Union Pacific and BNSF Railway, according to the news release.

An ideal candidate to develop on the site would be looking for 50-200 acres for a parcel, Stibich said. Port officials are looking especially at companies that would invest about $50 million to $100 million to develop their terminals, warehouses and other buildings.