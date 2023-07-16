MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he does not see the conditions met to extend the Black Sea grain agreement, days before it is due to expire.
Moscow demands an end to restrictions of Russian food and fertilizer exports, but this condition has not been met, the Kremlin said during the call on Saturday.
The grain deal runs out on Monday. It could also be suspended until Russia sees its conditions fulfilled.
The United Nations and Turkey also called on Putin to continue with the agreement. They brokered the original deal last summer, and it has been extended several time since.
There have been fears ever since Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports that shortages of Ukrainian grain could lead to hunger around the world, as Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters.
During the call initiated by Ramaphosa, Putin further said the agreement's main goal, to supply African nations in need, had also not been implemented, the Kremlin said.
Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has failed to ease sanctions on Russia imposed amid the Ukraine war. The punitive measures targeting the state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank mean Russia is unable to export its own grain and fertilizer to the desired extent. The sanctions also affect freight insurance.
Russia recently said that the West had a whole year to resolve this issue. If no solution is found, the transport of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea could again come to a halt as it did in February 2022 when Moscow began its full-scale invasion.
The original grain agreement was made in July 2022.
The Kremlin also said that the two presidents had agreed to meet at the Russia-Africa summit that is due to be held at the end of the month in St. Petersburg.
Meanwhile it remains unclear whether Putin will attend the summit of the BRICS countries, as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are known, that is planned in South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24.
The World Criminal Court in The Hague has issued a warrant for his arrest due to the war, meaning he could be detained in Johannesburg.