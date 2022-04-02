Q: Do people over 50 need a second booster shot?
A: Yes, according to David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director and the Food and Drug Administration.
This week, the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s second COVID-19 booster shot for their mRNA vaccines for those 50 and older and those who are at a certain level of immunocompromised conditions at least four months after their first booster.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s booster is being recommended for those over 50-years-old and those 12-years or older with immunocompromised conditions, such as people who have gone through an organ transplant or those living with a condition of equivalent immunocompromise.
Moderna’s booster is being recommended for those over 50-years-old and those 18-years or older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.
“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in a release. “Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”
As more is learned about the virus and the vaccine, these type of recommendations are expected and the health department supports the decision of the FDA based on the findings of medical studies and trusted sources that were done, Gonzales said.
“Even if you have had (COVID-19), it’s still recommended to get the second booster as well,” Gonzales said.
The local health department will be offering the second booster vaccine at their office Tuesdays and Thursdays, and those interested can sign up on the the health department’s website, he said. Additionally local clinics, pharmacies and other health care facilities are expected to carry the booster, as well.
“We don’t really care where you get it, as long as you get and are protected,” Gonzales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.