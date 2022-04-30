A: In all likelihood there won't ever be heard immunity to COVID-19 and current case numbers are likely a combination of vaccination, immunity by infection, that natural evolution of the virus, and other factors, said Daniel Cano, Citizens Medical Center chief medical officer.
This week it was revealed that nearly 60% of the U.S. population has been infected with COVID-19 and developed antibodies, according the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention as of February.
In children, the infection percentage is even higher, 75%, according to the CDC.
Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, heard immunity estimates ranged between 70%-85% and between the overlap of infections and vaccination rates, nationally (66%), statewide (65%) and in the Crossroads (51.5%), if that threshold was hit.
It's difficult to say if the threshold for heard immunity has been hit in that overlap, but it's likely it will never be hit, Cano said.
The more likely situation right now that has resulted in less infections and less serious cases through myriad factors with the most notable being the natural evolution of the virus as it becomes more of endemic disease.
As the pandemic has gone, the virus has become less and less severe while simultaneously becoming more infectious as each variant emerges, Cano said.
This evolution is natural as the virus is changing in a way that is best for its survival, Cano said. If the virus kills the host it is infecting, it, too, will die.
Cano is hopefully the virus is moving toward being endemic and will be treated like the flu, where there are peak seasons and people get vaccinated ahead of those seasons to fight it, he said.
The key will be this summer. If it is quiet and there aren't more surges of serious cases in need of hospitalization, doctors should start moving to developing seasonal vaccines for COVID-19.
"Fingers cross it's quiet compared to the last two summers," Cano said.
