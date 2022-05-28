A: It means there is another tool for community members to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention approved boosters for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series on May 19 for children ages 5-11 to be given five months after the initial vaccination.
Since the start of the pandemic almost 5 million children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 15,000 hospitalization and 180 deaths, according to the CDC.
"Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness. With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected," said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky in a news release. "I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations."
Gonzales reiterated the director's thoughts and said while this age group historically doesn't get as ill as other age groups, having the booster available is another resource in fighting the pandemic.
The booster comes at a time when cases are starting to tick up around the country, but it also comes at a time when students are getting out of school for summer vacation.
This leaves parents in a position to decide when would be the best time to get the booster for their child — during summer vacation when families and children travel or before returning to school and the classroom with other students.
Gonzales recommended parents consult with their child's pediatrician to see what would be best for their child's individual case.
