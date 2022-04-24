Q: What does the end of mask mandates mean for Crossroads?
A: It is now your choice on how to protect yourself with a mask or not with COVID-19, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health director.
On Monday, a federal judge struck down the mask mandate for public transportation and air travel from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which was originally set to expire on May 3 with the CDC looking to extend it further.
While the U.S. Justice Department has filed notice that it will appeal the decision, it remains to be seen whether an appeal will be filled to overturn the judge’s ruling.
The U.S. Justice Department plans to move forward with the appeal if the CDC still feels a mask mandate is still necessary, but nothing has been filed outside of the initial notice to keep the transportation mask mandate in effect while the decision is appealed.
Due to this, the mask mandate on public transportation and air travel is no longer in effect and while he can’t speak for public transit agencies in the area, because they may be pursuing their own legal options to continue the mask mandate, he recommends in general people exercise caution and make decisions based on how safe you feel in those environments or how you are feeling symptomatically.
Regionally and across the country cases and risk levels continue to diminish making the mandate not as necessary, but people still have the option to wear a mask for their safety and others if they feel it is necessary for an additional layer of protection in the enclosed environments of public transit and air travel, he said.
“It wouldn’t be a bad thing to continue to wear a mask, it’s just now optional,” Gonzales said.
The risk of contracting respiratory illness still exists whether you choose to wear a mask or not, he said.
Currently the risks in the Crossroads of getting COVID-19 is low and with vaccines, treatments and medications more readily available, the concern that COVID-19 surges could cause issues for the health care system isn’t the same as it has been in the past when they weren’t as readily available, he said.
“It’s always concerning, but the concern is not near what it was,” he said.
Even with the mask mandate ending, Gonzales still encourages people to take protective measures if they are feeling sick if you have to go somewhere rather than stay home or just are unsure about the environment they are entering, he said.
“That’s one thing that hasn’t changed in two years of the virus for sure,” Gonzales said.
