Q: What is Operation Warp Speed’s role with vaccines?
A: Operation Warp Speed is a partnership among components of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to help develop, make, and distribute millions of vaccine doses for COVID-19 as quickly as possible while ensuring that the vaccines are safe and that they work.
