A: Generally, the second round of boosters for COVID-19 vaccine need to be taken at least four months after their first booster shot. People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get a second booster at least three to four months depending on the vaccine series the person is on, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last few days COVID-19 case counts in the nine-county Crossroads have been over 100 cases and have gone into the 200s at times, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. As as many as 22 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the past week.
The cases, so far, have been mild. The surge in cases hasn't tested the area hospitals yet as very few people have had to be admitted to the intensive care unit, be put on ventilators or take up a significant amount of hospital beds, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
People who are eligible should look into getting their second booster now to avoid severe illness and to mitigate the caseloads in the area as the start of the school year approaches, Gonzales said.
"There is still plenty of cases where we see severe illness in folks of all ages, not just older people," he said. "That's what vaccines are for to prevent severe illness."
A second booster for the general population that isn't over 50 or immunocompromised is not available, yet. There is uncertainty if or when it could become available, he said.
But those who are considered immunocompromised by the CDC such as going through cancer treatment, taking medication that suppresses the immune system such as high-dose corticosteroids, had an organ transplant or suffering from moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency are also eligible for the second booster.
People who are not sure if they qualify for the second booster are encouraged to check with their primary care doctor.
