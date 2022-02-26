Q: Will COVID-19 become endemic?
A: Most likely yes, according to Victoria County health experts.
Dr. Daniel Cano, Citizens Medical Center chief medical officer, presented a COVID-19 update to the Citizens Medical Center board of directors Wednesday and said he expects COVID-19 to become endemic.
Over the course of the omicron COVID-19 surge, many of the cases Citizens saw were people who came to the hospital for other issues.
“A third of our cases during this last omicron surge had been incidental COVID, meaning they were admitted for some other diagnosis. They just happen to swab positive for COVID,” Cano said. “Most of those individuals are fully vaccinated, and they just happened to be positive with no COVID symptoms at all.”
However, once someone tests positive, the hospital is required to isolate the patient, he said.
There were 14 COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday at Citizens, and Cano expects this to remain flat between the 10-15 range for a while.
Being in this range has allowed Citizens to deescalate the spaces they have to isolate COVID-19 patients by about half.
People have not been sick to the same degree as previous waves, but with the trend that has developed, COVID-19 is operating similar to many other viruses, he said.
“Push this (trend over the course of the pandemic) out for flu, it looks the same way, except it would be on a graph of five years,” Cano said. “I anticipate we will see much of that same type of thing.”
With things trending toward the virus being endemic and the feeling that much of the population that would get vaccinated already has, he expects local governments to roll back mandates and then federal governments to follow suit.
As COVID-19 continues, it will start to be treated like the flu, where the virus becomes seasonal and people will have to get vaccinated ahead of each season to stay healthy, said Emmanuel Opada, Victoria County Public Health epidemiologist in January.
As more data comes in, when those seasons will be will become clear, but as of now it looks like it will be around the summer and fall, Opada said.
The FDA is currently considering approving a fourth COIVD-19 shot, and should that happen, Citizens is ready to provide it to the community, Cano said.
