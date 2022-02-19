Since she was a little girl, Macie Kolodziejczyk, 16, has been shy and lacking confidence.
However, since she was 8 years old, she has gained confidence dramatically through a family legacy — pageant contests.
Macie is a third-generation pageant contestant and through the ups of winning Young Queen Victoria and Junior Queen Victoria, to the downs of losing in the Queen Victoria pageant last year, she has grown through it all.
"I used to not be as confident as I am now talking to people," Macie said. "I used to not be able make eye contact or conversation and that's why I started to do pageants."
Early on she struggled with memorizing speeches and doing interviews, but she always her mom Shanda Kolodziejczyk and her grandmother to lean on, who were both pageant contestants themselves when they were younger.
Macie was encouraged to get into pageants by her mother and grandmother, and through the tears and the victories, they've been there.
"She's asked me 'Why momma didn't they pick me?' and I've told her you learn more from losing than winning," Kolodziejczyk said. "Just seeing her go through the process and evolving from being timid and not being able to (do interviews and speeches) is rewarding as a parent."
It has been a long journey from the timid and shy girl of her first pageant where she paused on stage on what seemed like and hour on a question, Kolodziejczyk said.
This year, on top of the pageant, Macie is raising lambs and competing in a food show and food challenge through 4-H and competing in cross-country and track.
In the few months leading up to the Queen Victoria pageant Macie was up at 6 a.m. to go to school. At 8 a.m. on the ride over she'd practice pageant questions with her mom. For the rest of the day, she went to Advanced Placement classes, cross-country practice and high-jump practice. When she came home she fed her lambs and did her homework and continue to practice her pageant questions.
"I'm very tired." Macie said. "So a good night sleep is always needed."
Macie is a perfectionist by nature, and it can at times get the best of her, Kolodziejczyk said. It was even the subject of her personal speech at the Queen Victoria pageant. She prays for the serenity of God to know when to rein it in.
As for her outfits, her mother upcycles many of her and her grandmother's old outfits to give Macie a unique look for the pageants. Her mom also handles her hair while Macie handles her own makeup.
"I'm not the kind of person who likes to buy something off the rack," Kolodziejczyk said. "I want her to have something unique that nobody else has."
Through it all Kolodziejczyk was emotional and frantic trying to keep it together for Macie and position her for the best chance to succeed.
"There are times that I see her struggle, and I want to help her, but life is hard," Kolodziejczyk said. "Sometimes you might cry. Sometimes you might get angry, but all those emotions are OK, and you just have to get through it. Put your big girl panties on is what we say."
On Saturday, the day of the competition, both her preparation and downtime helped her succeed in the morning interview for the pageant. Not only did they ask her many of the questions she prepped as potential final questions, but they also asked her what her favorite song was and if she would sing it.
A year ago she would have never had the confidence to sing in front of those interviewing her, but in that moment she busted out singing "Living on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi word for word, Kolodziejczyk said.
Macie plays a game called Beatstar on her phone in her downtime, and because of it, the song was at the front her mind, and she didn't miss a beat, she said.
From there, Macie would go home and relax, eating hot tamales, playing Beatstar and eventually practicing her walk.
In that same time, her mom was making sure everything was lined up for when she had to go back.
"I've cried like three times today, but I think I have it all together for her today," she said.
When it came time to walk the stage the audience could see the confidence beam off of her as she walked in her Western wear, a red bedazzled floral-print jacket with white fringe along with a copper belt and black bell-bottom pants, and her formal wear, a flowing blue one-leg-slit dress with a bedazzled top.
Even as she answered the final question which tasked the contestants with a 30-second advertisement for the Victoria Livestock Show, she was smooth in her confidence answering the question with her own experience.
Both Kolodziejczyk and Macie were confident going into the competition feeling they did everything to prepare well for the contest.
There are thoughts about potentially going onto bigger pageants such as Miss Texas, but regardless of the result Kolodziejczyk is proud of the person her daughter has become.
"The strength and the confidence she's gained has been amazing," she said.
After the pageant, once Macie can finally stay still, Kolodziejczyk expects her daughter to have a long, well-deserved rest.
