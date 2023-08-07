Victoria County has more rabies cases this year than in the previous nine years combined.
Fourteen animals — 12 skunks, one fox and one bat — have tested positive for rabies in Victoria County this year, county Animal Services Director Mark Sloat said.
Only one rabies case was recorded last year in Victoria County by the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were no positive cases between 2015 and 2020.
Cases of rabies in skunks peak once every 20 years, according to the state health department.
Sloat believes 2023 is a peak year.
"We've tested more than in ever in Victoria County," Sloat said, adding the state health department has tested 63 samples from the county so far this year. "We want to test animals that have been exposed to pets and people."
When Animal Services wants to have a creature tested for rabies, it is sent to the state health department's Zoonosis Control program. Zoonosis Control keeps records of positive and negative tests on a monthly and yearly basis.
2022 Victoria County Rabies Testing
|Animal
|Positive Cases
|Negative Cases
|Skunk
|0
|0
|Fox
|0
|0
|Bat
|1
|6
|Coyote
|0
|0
|Racoon
|0
|2
|Dog
|0
|15
|Cat
|0
|10
|Cow
|0
|0
|Horse
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
An animal has to be dead for it to be tested for rabies, Sloat said. Laboratory staff slices open the brain and places it under a black light, which detects rabies.
Prior to 2023, a fox has not tested positive for rabies in Victoria County in at least nine years, according to data from Zoonosis Control.
Victoria County Rabies Testing 2013-2022
|Year
|Positive Cases
|Negative Cases
|2013
|4
|25
|2014
|4
|18
|2015
|0
|24
|2016
|0
|30
|2017
|0
|20
|2018
|0
|17
|2019
|0
|26
|2020
|0
|27
|2021
|1
|30
|2022
|1
|34
This year, two foxes were sent to Austin for a rabies test. One fox had bitten a Mission Valley resident, Sloat said. The fox's corpse decomposed before it could be tested.
“The fact that the fox bit and held onto the person, that is odd behavior," Sloat said. "It must have died shortly after it bit the person."
Sloat said the person who was bit by the fox went through a recovery method known as postexposure prophylaxis, which includes four doses of a rabies vaccine over a two-week period.
To receive a rabies vaccine in Victoria County, patients will need a prescription from a doctor, according to the county health department. Vaccines are administered at the Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
The other fox received by Zoonosis Control had gone into a chicken coop, Sloat said. Officials believed the animal looked sick. Their hypothesis proved to be true, as it tested positive for rabies that had originated from a skunk.
Sloat said the two fox cases were within "walking distance" of each other, so it is possible that a family of foxes in Mission Valley were infected.
Rabies can kill a fox shortly after infection, unless it is canine rabies, which has been eradicated in Texas, Sloat said.
Canine rabies is the deadliest form of the virus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One of the people responsible for eradicating rabies statewide is Keith Wheat, the Victoria County trapper.
Starting in the late 1990s, Wheat said he dropped oral rabies vaccines out of an airplane, down into Hill Country, the plains of the Rio Grande Valley and the Davis Mountains in West Texas.
The vaccines were coated with chicken grease, enticing coyotes to eat the bait, Wheat said.
"I'd flown for 9-10 hours a day sometimes," Wheat said.
In his current job, Wheat sets traps in Mission Valley in order to capture foxes and skunks suspected of carrying rabies. He said he has never had a close encounter with a rabid animal.
"I'm on the lookout for them all the time," Wheat said.
An area with a high risk of rabies spread is typically 1 square-mile, but this year's situation in Victoria County is different.
"From one end to the other, cases of skunk rabies span 11 miles," Sloat said.
County residents should only be concerned when a skunk or fox approaches them, Sloat said. Bats also carry rabies.
To deter encounters with potentially rabid animals, Sloat said pet owners should ensure all food and water is inside their home overnight.
"When you leave out food and water every night, skunks and foxes will treat themselves like they're at H-E-B," Sloat said.