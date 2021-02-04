Future and existing businesses at the Port of Victoria will be served by 1.9 new miles of rail line because of new funding announced Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Commerce will contribute $3 million in grant money for the construction of the rail line with another $3 million in matched funds from the port itself. The Department of Commerce's grant is the largest federal grant the port has ever received, according to press releases from both organizations.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
