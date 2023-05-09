Final federal approval in mid-March led to completion of the sale of Kansas City Southern Railway to Canadian Pacific Railway, which created a rail path from Mexico, across the United States and into Canada.

Kansas City Southern conducted several trains through the Victoria region daily, running trains from Mexican ports to the Gulf Coast to the nation's heartland. It had some 7,000 miles of rail line. Combined with Canadian Pacific's 13,000 route miles, the new company, called CPKC, now operates about 20,000 miles of track. It is based in Calgary, Canada.

U.S. Surface Transportation Board gave final approval on March 15 and the deal was completed April 14, the company said.

“As we mark this once-in-a-lifetime occasion by driving the Final Spike in Kansas City, Missouri, where CP and KCS come together, we stand ready to bring new competition into the North American rail industry at a time when our supply chains have never needed it more,” CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel said in a prepared statement.

CP completed its $31 billion purchase in December 2021, but Kansas City Southern's shares were kept independent until the Surface Transportation Board's approval, the company said.

“With the most relevant railroad network on the continent, we’ll create value for all stakeholders, bringing new jobs, economic growth and environmental benefits to workers, customers and communities,” Creel said.

The company said its safety standards will extend to Kansas City Southern's lines. “CP has been the safest railroad in North America for 17 straight years, as measured by the Federal Railroad Administration-reportable train accident frequency ratio. In 2022, CP had an all-time best frequency of 0.93, a rate nearly half what the company produced a decade ago and 69% lower than the Class 1 average,” the company said.

Kansas City Southern has had a handful of rail incidents in the Crossroads the past several years, many out of its control, including a fatality in March 2021 when a man on the tracks was struck. In August 2018, a woman and her sons crossed a Kansas City Southern track and were struck by a train in Inez.